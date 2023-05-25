Longtime Harlem leader Bill Perkins laid to rest

NEW YORK -- The Harlem community came together to remember longtime politician Bill Perkins on Thursday.

Mourners poured into First Corinthian Baptist Church to bid farewell to a Harlem giant. Mayor Eric Adams likened Perkins' bravery in the face of challenges to the roller coaster ride of life.

"Those of us who were afraid but willing to watch the journey, when we pull to the stop, we said to ourselves, what a ride," Adams told the crowd.

Friends shared fond memories of how Perkins ran marathons and outran colon cancer, inspiring so many to follow in his footsteps.

"Each stride he took imprinted a legacy on the stands in time a legacy that today still whispers of equality and justice into each one of our hearts," said Rev. Henry A. Belin III, who delivered the eulogy.

Many acknowledged the Exonerated 5, who Perkins put his support behind from the beginning.

"And he's known us longer than that, but for 34 years of making sure that we weren't forgotten, that we could become something other than what the system wanted us to become," said Yusef Salaam, who is now running for Perkins' former City Council seat.

The freed men said their local leader knew their character because of his dedication to walking the neighborhood.

Over the course of a quarter century in public service, Perkins also led the fight against lead paint, supported tenants rights, and mitigated rats alongside Dr. Hazel Dukes.

"I said to the mayor, 'You just hired a rat czar, but Bill Perkins and I was the rat czar before you even thought about rats,'" Dukes said, inciting laughter.

She wasn't the only speaker encouraging the crowd to live more like her late friend. But to his family, his life meant so much more.

"He was my greatest inspiration," said son William Perkins. "He was my friend, and his death is the greatest loss of my life."

Supporters let the Perkins family know they are not alone.

"You have this Harlem family and beyond," said Sen. Cordell Cleare.

Perkins will be laid to rest in Fair Lawn on Friday morning.

