Thousands of Long Island students head back to school in Jericho, East Williston districts

The summer is over for thousands of Long Island kids as they head back to school in Jericho and East Williston.

Students in two districts grabbed their backpacks, lunch boxes and supplies and hopped on the bus Monday morning.

Nassau County's Jericho and East Williston are the first districts on Long Island to start classes.

Jericho school officials said it has a longer school year, designed to accommodate a diverse community and its many holidays.

"We are inclusive of everyone," said Jericho Superintendent Robert Kravitz.

The excitement was easy to see at George A. Jackson Elementary in Jericho. For the kindergartners there, the first steps through the school doors marked the start of something entirely new.

Arianna Rasuli, 5, said she was feeling good about her first day. She definitely dressed the part, wearing a matching dress and headband.

"I have been waiting for this," she said.

Rasuli said she is most excited about the playground.

While kids are thinking about the fun, their parents are thinking about how quickly they are growing up.

"I am going to miss my son," said one parent. "It's bittersweet emotion."

Another mom said her son's grandmother was crying before they left for school in the morning.

Most public schools on Long Island are starting before Labor Day this year, with the vast majority in the next few days.