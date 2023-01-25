NEW YORK -- Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison begins Wednesday.

The first train is scheduled to arrive at 11:07 a.m.

The new station will connect LIRR customers directly to the east side of Manhattan.

READ MORE: New LIRR terminal for East Side Access Project officially dubbed Grand Central Madison

The sprawling terminal is located under Madison Avenue between 43rd and 48th streets beneath Grand Central Terminal.

It will allow the LIRR to run 40% more trains with about half running to Grand Central instead of Penn Station.