Long Island homeowner says serial vandal is trying to kill his lawn

A Nassau County homeowner says a mystery vandal has repeatedly targeted his North Massapequa home, pouring an unknown liquid on his lawn in the middle of the night and leaving behind dead patches of grass.

John Giurco said surveillance cameras captured the same man trespassing on his Linden Street property on three separate occasions in recent months, each time around 4 a.m. The suspect is seen pouring a liquid across the lawn and even over a backyard fence.

Giurco and his neighbors believe the damage appears to be intentional.

"Strange brown lines. Fungus doesn't grow like that," neighbor Peter Ekstrom said.

Giurco believes he knows who is responsible. He said the dispute began months ago when he confronted a man walking dogs across his front lawn and near a flower bed where he was working.

"He walks his dogs right on the front lawn, right up to the flower bed where I was working," Giurco said. "I got a little startled, like, what are you doing on my front lawn? And he took very large offense to this."

Neighbors described Giurco and his wife as friendly residents and said the vandalism appears to be personal.

"When someone does damage to personal property, there is a vendetta," neighbor Laura Millard said. "It's not like someone said, 'I don't like that lawn.'"

Giurco said the incidents have left him and his wife unsettled and considering moving.

"She can't stand it anymore. We are about to sell," he said.

Nassau County police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a man in his 60s, about 5-foot-8 with gray hair. Giurco said the man was frequently seen with two large dogs but has since disappeared.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information leading to the identification of the suspected serial vandal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip here.