New mural honors LIJ hospital workers who died during pandemic

NEW YORK -- A new mural will be unveiled Tuesday in Queens. 

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and the Fashion Institute of Technology are set to introduce the artwork in the hospital's courtyard. 

It pays tribute to four hospital workers who died during the first wave of COVID. 

The mural was painted over the winter by FIT graduate students, with the help of frontline workers. 

