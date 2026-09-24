Long Island grandfather survives pancreatic cancer after early detection

An 86-year-old Long Island grandfather is cancer-free thanks to medical advances and a doctor who took on a risky case.

John DeSantis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January, but the warning signs started only shortly before.

"I thought I had a virus. I would eat, have plenty of food, like I normally would, then towards the end of the day, I would get a lot of stomach pain," he said.

Two endoscopies later, doctors found a tumor blocking his digestive tract. A stent helped at first before he got surgery.

"I knew it was serious, but I had a lot of confidence in Dr. Radkani," DeSantis said.

Doctor Pejman Radkani at Northwell Health said the tumor was so big, it was blocking DeSantis' pancreas, bile duct and intestine pathway.

If they hadn't discovered the cancer when they did, DeSantis would have likely had less than three months to live and maybe up to a year with chemotherapy, doctors said.

Radkani said he was able to remove the entire tumor during a nine-hour surgery, doing a robotic Whipple procedure.

"I sent the margins ... to pathology, and they told me that all the margins are negative," Radkani said. "In my mind, we had passed the first step of cure and survival."

Now, DeSantis shows no sign of cancer, but his story is rare.

The Lustgarten Foundation, citing American Cancer Society data, said just 13% of patients survive five years.

If the cancer is caught while still localized, the number jumps to 40%. But only 10-15% of patients are diagnosed early enough for surgery.

DeSantis knows how lucky he is, and his message is simple.

"Just don't put it off if you don't feel right," he said.

The Lustgarten Foundation's Pancreatic Cancer Research walk is also coming up on Oct. 4 on Long Island. CBS News New York's John Dias will be hosting the fundraiser at Jones Beach State Park at Field 5.