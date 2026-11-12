New DNA technology helps ID victims in multiple Long Island cold cases

New DNA technology has helped solve half a dozen mysteries on Long Island, where human remains were unidentified for decades.

The cases span nearly 50 years.

"It's to find the truth, or as much of the truth as we can, and to give families the answers they deserve and the victims their names back," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

The oldest is from November 1976, when a man was found dead with a gunshot wound and severe burns. He was referred to as "Raymond Doe," in reference to a tattoo on his arm. The victim has now been identified as Ramon Perez y Rivera. Officials say he was in his early 40s and lived in Brooklyn at the time of his death.

In 1978, a 73-year-old woman was found in Montauk with gunshot wounds. The mystery haunted Thomas Grenci, both as a kid and later as an East Hampton Town police lieutenant.

"Ever since I was 13, 14 years old, this case has been on my mind," he said.

Now, her name is finally known – Sofia Marrone, of Pleasantville, New Jersey.

"It's surreal," Grenci said. "She was Montauk Mary my whole life. Now, she's got a name."

"Closure for the family and closure for our community," East Hampton resident Lisa Grenci said.

Investigators say they've found links between her murder and serial killer Richard Biegenwald, who died in 2008.

Also in 1978, skeletal remains of a woman were found buried at Heckscher State Park. The victim, who was strangled, has been identified as 26-year-old Antoinette Rugg.

Rivera, Marrone and Rugg were identified using the same science that helped solve the Gilgo Beach serial killer cases – Next Generation Sequencing, which enables DNA extraction from even the oldest hair samples. Investigators then search databases to find family members.

Three other previously unidentified cold case victims were also identified Thursday: "Riverhead Jane Doe," who was found dead in 1990, has been identified as Kyong-Ok Kim, a 32-year-old native of South Korea who was living in Queens; a John Doe who was found dead in the Atlantic Ocean off Fire Island in 1990 has been identified as 28-year-old Omelios Steward, and another John Doe who was found dead east of Ditch Plains in Montauk on Christmas Eve of 1999 has been identified as 27-year-old Andreas Kupke, a German tourist.

"They're shocked and they're grateful," Tierney said. "They remarked, wow, it's really nice to know that despite this happening a long time ago, that people an ocean away are still trying to come up with answers."

The DA says the public can help solve more cold cases by uploading their DNA to public databases and opting in to law enforcement searches.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the newly identified victims to contact Suffolk County Crimestoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.