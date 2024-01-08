Long Island bracing for another round of drenching rain, high wind, and possible flooding

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Long Island is among the spots bracing for heavy rain, high wind, and flood warnings on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

CBS New York spoke with residents who just got over one rain storm and are now gearing up for the next one.

There was break of sunshine along the coast on Monday, but a renewed threat of flooding is in place in the coming hours.

"She's not a fan of rain. She's got this thin coat," one beach goer said while holding her dog.

"He doesn't care about storms or thunder or anything and we haven't had snow in the last few years," another person said with a dog on a leash.

"Yeah it's getting warmer. I guess we're not getting any snow," another beach goer said.

When asked what he's hoping for this time around, another person said, "I'm hoping for a winter like we had last year."

"I think it's going to pass us," another person said with a laugh.

Many have their fingers crossed following a wet weekend, memories of traversing through remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia and Hurricane Lee last summer and fall, and December storms that brought flooding to shorelines from Jones Beach to Shinnecock.

Fire Island is still recovering from a pummeling.

"It always exaggerates the tide when there is a new moon, but with these winds and the surges, it is definitely going to exacerbate that," said Richard Corbett, commissioner of Nassau County's Office of Emergency Management.

Utilities across Long Island are preparing for thunderstorms and dangerous wind gusts.

"We do have additional personnel coming on island, including tree and line crews," said Katy Tatzel of PSEG Long Island. "If you see a downed power line, you can assume that that power line is live. If it is draped in water and there is some flooding around, please find an alternative way."

The additional rain will mean slick road surfaces.

"There will be ponding, there will be flooding, and there will be high winds, which means that there can be falling branches from trees," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The Office of Emergency Management will be on full tilt beginning Tuesday afternoon, with amphibious vehicles standing by.

"We will be out cleaning drains. We will be ready with heavy-duty pumps, if that should become necessary," Blakeman said.

There is good news and bad news. This time around it will be rain and not snow, but with wind gusts expected to reach 60 mph. Officials say to charge batteries and secure a flashlight, just in case there are power outages.

Departments of public works, LIPA, PSEG, state and county police, and firefighters across Long Island say they will be collaborating with one another to keep the public informed.