Long Island beachgoers contend with crowds and closures on 4th of July

BABYLON, N.Y. - If you're thinking about beating the heat at the beach for the 4th of July holiday, you're not alone.

People from across the Tri-State Area have been flocking to the beaches to beat the heat and humidity.

Several beaches in our area had already hit capacity by midday.

On Long Island, Gilgo State Park and Orient Beach State Park had filled to capacity by 10 a.m. Sunken Meadow State Park was filled to capacity by noon.

Beachgoers on Long Island were urged to use Jones Beach and Heckscher State Park, where there were no early reports of delays.

Officials warned of a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

At Cedar Beach, people came for a concert, fireworks and beach bonfires.

"It's a time to relax, enjoy, read my book and celebrate America," Ronkonkoma resident Dawn DePasquale.

Patriotism was on display, with boats decked out in red, white and blue. On the beach, there were American flag beach umbrellas and bathing suits.

At Tiki Joes Bar and Restaurant, they've been preparing for tonight's festivities for several months.

"Everyone loves coming here," said general manager Bridget Alfano. "We have the best beach on Long Island. We have the sound right behind us."

The backups at the beach come as the Tri-State Area eases past a pleasant stretch of beautiful weather. Thursday brought with it hotter temperatures and higher humidity, which is expected to last for several days. Storms are possible Thursday in the late afternoon and evening hours.

