Back-to-school costs put pressure on Long Island families

For some Long Island families, the cost of supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials is becoming a growing challenge.

Back-to-school spending nationwide is projected to reach close to $36.1 billion this year, an increase of over 6% from last year.

As costs add up, many parents are looking for ways to make their budgets stretch further. One way families are doing that is by starting their shopping earlier and spreading out purchases. The National Retail Federation says 62% of parents started shopping by early July.

Rachel Herth, a mother in Bay Shore, is waiting for sales and buying what she needs a little at a time.

"I am doing it in bits and pieces, rather than all at once because I am trying to catch up on the sales," Herth said.

For families who may not have the flexibility to spread out those costs, local nonprofits are stepping in to help. At the United Way of Long Island, the organization's Stuff the Bus campaign is returning for its 18th year, with partners and sponsors helping provide backpacks and school supplies to nearly 5,000 students.

Carolyn Eckert of the United Way of Long Island knows how important that assistance can be for children whose families are struggling with the cost of getting ready for school.

"We know that families are struggling, especially at this time," Eckert said. "We know that there are children that can walk in feeling less than."

There may be fewer resources available to those who need help, as some Long Island organizations are facing challenges. At Angels of Long Island in Patchogue, organizers are also working to help families prepare for the school year. They say a lack of financial support could affect this year's back-to-school giveaway.

"Due to the economic downturn, it's obvious that folks don't have a lot to donate," Patricia Peterson of Angels of Long Island said.

Local organizations say they will continue to do what they can to ensure students have what they need when the school year begins.