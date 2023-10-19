Local officials and loved ones to rally for release of hostages being held by Hamas

More rallies planned here at home as Israel war intensifies

NEW YORK -- As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, rallies are growing in size across New York City.

Another will be held Thursday in Times Square, as demonstrators call for the release of hostages. Billboards will show the faces of these prisoners of war, while holograms of their families demand their release.

Mayor Eric Adams is also expected to attend the rally, which is scheduled to start around 6 p.m.

Local officials and loved ones came together Wednesday on the East Side, holding up flyers with the names and faces of the nearly 200 people thought to be held hostage by Hamas along the Gaza Strip.

"Prioritize the lives of all the innocent children and the innocent people who are caught in the crosshairs of bad actors," one man said. "There's only one thing and only one thing to do right now: Bring them home. Bring them home."

The rally was hosted by several groups, including the American Jewish Committee and the UJC Federation of New York. A number of city officials, including Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, joined the calls for the release of innocent civilians.

"We are demanding the immediate and unconditional release of every single hostage held by Hamas. Every man and woman, every child, every senior citizen, every single one. We want them home safely," said Levine.

Hours later in Queens, a massive crowd rallied down Steinway Street in Astoria for blocks on end, calling attention to the lives lost in Gaza.

"We are here. We are their voice. We are here to support the cause. We are here to make sure that everybody knows that Palestine has to be free," a demonstrator named Salma said.

Since the war broke out, they say attacks on their people have surged across the U.S.

"I have seen an increase in kind of hatred towards Muslims in general because people assume that, you know, all Muslims are correlated with that," a demonstrator named Kawther said.

