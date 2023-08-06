Legendary performers take the stage at LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival in Queens

Rock the Bells Music Festival celebrates 50 years of hip-hop in Queens

Rock the Bells Music Festival celebrates 50 years of hip-hop in Queens

Rock the Bells Music Festival celebrates 50 years of hip-hop in Queens

NEW YORK -- It was a hip-hop homecoming in Queens on Saturday.

Legendary performers like the Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Method Man and Redman graced the stage at LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival at the historic Forest Hills Stadium.

Artists who spoke to CBS New York said the event was about the recognition of the genre's monumental 50th anniversary milestone.

"At the end of the day, people told us that it wasn't going to be around, it was just going to be noise, it's just going to be a fad, and then 50 years later, to be able to have this milestone going on, you know, it's amazing," hip-hop DJ Kid Capri said.

Rock the Bells serves a platform for legendary artists to reconnect with their fans, a place for new talent to shine and a testament to the timeless power of hip-hop.