Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Public Library commemorates hip-hop's 50th anniversary

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York Public Library throws hip-hop celebration & dance party
New York Public Library throws hip-hop celebration & dance party 00:36

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library was alive with beats of hip-hop as it commemorated the music genre's 50th anniversary Saturday.

Panels and exhibits featured guests like hip-hop legends Fab 5 Freddy and Grandmaster Caz.

The celebration ended with a dance party that transformed the 5th Avenue plaza of the library into a hip-hop-themed dance extravaganza.

"I'm excited about bringing my daughter here. She's 2-and-a-half. She loves music, she loves dancing and I want her to be able to grow up listening to the music I grew up listening to," one woman said.

Visitors also got the chance to see iconic hip-hop fashions and original graffiti art.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.