New York Public Library commemorates hip-hop's 50th anniversary

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library was alive with beats of hip-hop as it commemorated the music genre's 50th anniversary Saturday.

Panels and exhibits featured guests like hip-hop legends Fab 5 Freddy and Grandmaster Caz.

The celebration ended with a dance party that transformed the 5th Avenue plaza of the library into a hip-hop-themed dance extravaganza.

"I'm excited about bringing my daughter here. She's 2-and-a-half. She loves music, she loves dancing and I want her to be able to grow up listening to the music I grew up listening to," one woman said.

Visitors also got the chance to see iconic hip-hop fashions and original graffiti art.