Lizzo surprises Brooklyn students with new children's book

Cheers rocked the school auditorium at a Brooklyn charter school Tuesday afternoon when Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician Lizzo made a surprise visit to meet students and debut her new children's book.

Students at Uncommon Kings Elementary School in East Flatbush were told a special guest was on the way. The excitement turned to awe when Lizzo arrived and pulled out her famous flute, which she calls "Sasha."

"I'm so excited because I've been listening to her since I was 4 years old," said Madisyn Hall, a third grader.

"I want her to have a nice day at our school and be welcome," said Kira Pascal, another third grader.

Lizzo was at the school to launch and read her debut children's book, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'," a story about friendship and finding your voice.

During the reading, students followed along as the story transported its characters into a jungle, then the sea, then high in the sky, and were treated to a surprise musical melody on Lizzo's famous flute.

The visit was organized by After-School All-Stars New York, which coordinates programs for underserved students.

"One thing in the book is, like, you try different things until you find that one thing that you are good at and that you enjoy," said Ashley Russell, director of operations at Uncommon Kings.

Students also had the opportunity to ask Lizzo questions about her life and creative process and meet Sasha, the real-life flute that inspired the story.

The visit was designed to encourage students to follow their dreams.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.