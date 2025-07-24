New Jersey Little Leaguer will play in state tournament after judge ruled suspension was unreasonable

A judge has overturned the suspension of a 12-year-old Little Leaguer from Haddonfield, New Jersey, who was suspended for flipping his bat after hitting a game-winning home run in his team's first state tournament game.

On Thursday, Joe Rocco, the father of 12-year-old Marco Rocco, said a judge ruled the suspension was unreasonable. Marco Rocco will now play in Thursday night's New Jersey state tournament game. The winner of the double-elimination state tournament advances to the regionals, where they have a chance to move on to the Little League World Series.

In a statement, Little League Baseball said it will uphold the Gloucester County Superior Court judge's ruling.

"While we continue to follow any orders governed by the court of law, Little League is extremely disappointed that time, energy, and attention were diverted away from our volunteers and communities who are creating positive experiences for all players and families throughout the International Tournament," Little League said in a statement in part.

The suspension happened after Marco Rocco tossed the bat in the air on July 16 after his sixth-inning, two-run homer in the final of the sectional tournament, Joe Rocco said.

Marco Rocco was then ejected and suspended for a game after being told by umpires that the bat flip was unsportsmanlike and horseplay.

"On the car ride home, he said to me, 'Dad, I have no idea what rule I broke, or if I knew bat flipping wasn't allowed, I never would have done it," said Joe Rocco, who is also the assistant coach of his son's team.

Joe Rocco hired an attorney seeking an emergency temporary restraining order, arguing his son should be allowed to play in the next round of the state tournament, and the judge ruled in their favor.

Joe Rocco called the suspension hypocritical because Marco had tossed his bat in celebration in previous games without warning or punishment. Little League Baseball has also posted videos of bat-flip celebrations on social media that do not result in punishment.

"I watched the Little League World Series, him and I watch it all the time," Joe Rocco said. "We see bat flipping, they promote it, they advertise it, they being Little League, so Marco had no idea it was in violation of a potential Little League rule."

In a statement, Little League said: "tournament rules serve as the guide for any determination regarding conduct, of which falls distinctly on the discretion of the umpire."

The suspension has drawn a lot of reaction.

"It's a 12-year-old kid fulfilling a dream in a huge moment, doing something that's so incredibly difficult to do, and you're going to take away that moment from him," said Jason Fiorentino, who recorded the video of the game-winning homer and bat flip.