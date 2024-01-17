Workers will make emergency repairs to try to save Little Italy building that partially collapsed

Little Italy building will undergo emergency repairs after partial collapse

NEW YORK -- Workers will make emergency repairs to try to save a Little Italy building that suffered a partial collapse last week.

The Department of Buildings had previously ordered the demolition of 188 Grand St. after a chimney collapsed during what officials say was illegal renovation work.

The Stabile family, which owns the building, says the entire site will be monitored during repairs to detect any structural changes and keep workers safe.

The building is the former site of one of the oldest cheese shops in the country, Alleva Dairy.