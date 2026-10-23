6-year-old hurt by falling section of brick in Queens, police say
A 6-year-old girl was hurt after a section of brick fell on her head in Queens, police said.
It happened around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on 59th Street between Maspeth Avenue and 56th Drive.
Department of Buildings officials said a 4-by-3-foot section of brick veneer fell from the side of a garage building and onto the sidewalk.
The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is stable.
Video from the scene showed inspectors looking at the chunk of brick.
A violation was issued to the property owner for failing to maintain the garage building, officials said.