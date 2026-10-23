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6-year-old hurt by falling section of brick in Queens, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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A 6-year-old girl was hurt after a section of brick fell on her head in Queens, police said. 

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on 59th Street between Maspeth Avenue and 56th Drive.

Department of Buildings officials said a 4-by-3-foot section of brick veneer fell from the side of a garage building and onto the sidewalk.  

The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is stable.   

Video from the scene showed inspectors looking at the chunk of brick.

maspeth-6yo-hit-by-falling-brick-spec-hi-res-still.jpg
Department of Buildings inspectors were investigating after a chunk of brick fell from a building and hit a young girl.  CBS News New York

A violation was issued to the property owner for failing to maintain the garage building, officials said. 

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