6-year-old hurt by falling section of brick in Queens, police say

A 6-year-old girl was hurt after a section of brick fell on her head in Queens, police said.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on 59th Street between Maspeth Avenue and 56th Drive.

Department of Buildings officials said a 4-by-3-foot section of brick veneer fell from the side of a garage building and onto the sidewalk.

The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is stable.

Video from the scene showed inspectors looking at the chunk of brick.

Department of Buildings inspectors were investigating after a chunk of brick fell from a building and hit a young girl. CBS News New York

A violation was issued to the property owner for failing to maintain the garage building, officials said.