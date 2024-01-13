Watch CBS News
Local News

Little Falls, NJ homeowners using pumps to clear flooded basements and streets

By Jessi Mitchell, Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Little Falls, NJ homeowners using pumps to clear flooded streets
Little Falls, NJ homeowners using pumps to clear flooded streets 02:16

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- Flooding continues to be a problem after the latest storm in Little Falls, New Jersey, where homeowners were already faced with rising water levels on the Passaic River

Saturday morning, people in a neighborhood along the river were using pumps to clear out their flooded basements and streets. 

Water from the Passaic River has been rising and overflowing onto East Woodcliff Avenue and into some homes. Homeowners said it's a constant struggle dealing with floods, but this latest round hasn't been as bad as others, so far. 

Public works crews have been out clearing storm grates by hand to get water flowing out of the neighborhood. 

Flooded roads on Long Island 03:38

Friday, Little Falls Mayor James Damiano said the township was dealing with as much as 30 inches of water on some streets and he expected a "prolonged flooding situation." 

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to visit flooded parts of Paterson on Saturday. He visited Little Falls earlier this week

Click here to watch the latest First Alert Forecast

Jessi Mitchell
jessi_Mitchell_SMALL_2020.jpg

Jessi Mitchell joined the CBS New York team as a multi-skilled journalist in October 2021, focusing her reporting in Harlem.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 10:17 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.