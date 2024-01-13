Little Falls, NJ homeowners using pumps to clear flooded basements and streets

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- Flooding continues to be a problem after the latest storm in Little Falls, New Jersey, where homeowners were already faced with rising water levels on the Passaic River.

Saturday morning, people in a neighborhood along the river were using pumps to clear out their flooded basements and streets.

Water from the Passaic River has been rising and overflowing onto East Woodcliff Avenue and into some homes. Homeowners said it's a constant struggle dealing with floods, but this latest round hasn't been as bad as others, so far.

Public works crews have been out clearing storm grates by hand to get water flowing out of the neighborhood.

Friday, Little Falls Mayor James Damiano said the township was dealing with as much as 30 inches of water on some streets and he expected a "prolonged flooding situation."

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to visit flooded parts of Paterson on Saturday. He visited Little Falls earlier this week.

Click here to watch the latest First Alert Forecast