Columbia student Beau Jessup, daughter of actress Lisa Maxwell, dead at 27

Columbia University student Beau Jessup, who is the daughter of British actress Lisa Maxwell, has died at 27, according to university officials.

Jessup died earlier this month while working towards her master's in journalism, according to a statement on Monday. She was set to graduate in May 2027.

It's unclear what caused Jessup's death, but the medical examiner said it is investigating.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved her. The J-School is working with Beau's family to offer support and assistance during this difficult time," the statement from Columbia read.

Her mother, Lisa, has starred in several British TV shows, including "The Bill," and she was a regular host on "Loose Women."

The school said Jessup died shortly after doing an interview with Columbia News. Staff had reached out to her as part of a series that highlights students who study at the university.

She told Columbia News that she previously studied social anthropology at the London School of Economics and writing for performance at the University of Cambridge.

Jessup also shared her experience at the university, saying she was interested in "cultural journalism, particularly how institutions, identity, and social expectations influence the way we live and understand one another."

Jessup said that growing up as the daughter of an actress showed her how journalism could affect people's lives.

"I saw how journalism could illuminate someone's experiences, but also how those experiences could be distorted, simplified, or transformed into a public narrative over which the subject had very little control," she said. "I was curious, from quite a young age, about who gets to tell people's stories, and what happens when those stories enter the public domain."

In her free time, she said she enjoyed going to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, exploring the Upper West Side and making waffles in her apartment.