13 hurt after LIRR train derails in Queens

A Long Island Rail Road train derailed Thursday, injuring 13 passengers and impacting commuters for hours. It happened near the Jamaica station in Queens. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/47fiB1T
