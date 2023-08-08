Sources: Federal Railroad Administration investigating Long Island Rail Road derailment
NEW YORK -- Sources say an investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration into the Aug. 3 Long Island Rail Road derailment in Queens is now underway.
Eight cars of a Hempstead-bound train derailed just east of Jamaica station.
Thirteen passengers had minor injuries.
Generally, the Federal Railroad Administration seeks to complete accident investigations within six months.
Under the agency's regulations, railroads must also submit their own reports on such incidents within 30 days after the month they occur.
