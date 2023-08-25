Lionel Messi or Aaron Rodgers -- who will you watch on Saturday night?

NEW YORK -- Two legends in their respective sports will make their New York debuts at the same time on Saturday night.

After leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup championship and helping it advance to the U.S. Open Cup finals, soccer star Lionel Messi is expected to play in his first MLS regular season game for Inter Miami against the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. After sitting out the Jets' first three preseason games, Aaron Rodgers will don the green at MetLife Stadium against the Giants.

Futbol and football are made up of two different kinds of fan bases, but CBS New York's Steve Overmyer was wondering if there is crossover knowledge of the sports. So he conferred with some fans on Friday.

"With Messi and Rodgers playing at the same time a few miles apart, the question is which game is more desirable?" Overmyer asked.

"I'd have to say Aaron Rodgers, although I wouldn't mind seeing Messi play," one man said.

"Messi. I mean, he has more followers on Instagram," soccer fan Jenna Chow said.

When asked if they have ever heard of Rodgers, another man said, "No, I haven't. I'm sorry."

Both sports are called football, but can fans of each recognize terms of the other sport?

Like, for instance, what's a fleaflicker?

"Someone is dropping the ball and someone is trying to figure it out," one person said.

In soccer, what's the job of the sweeper?

"Sweep the leg?" one fan said with a snicker.

"So if you're a sweeper, do you have to be a member of Cobra Kai?" Overmyer asked.

"No," that same fan said.

Can you play an NFL game in the snow?

"Oh, definitely no," the person said.

"I don't think so," a woman said, adding when asked why not, "It's uncomfortable."

What does it mean when a player gets nutmegged?

"Sounds like a kick in a bad area?" one person said.

"Is that when you force someone into offsides?" another wondered.

"A spice you put into drinks?" added a third.

True or false, Messi has a security guard that follows him on the field during the game?

"True," a fan said.

It is absolutely true. When asked what he thinks of that, the fan said, "I guess in this day and age, you gotta have a plan for everything."

"Those soccer fans are crazy, so you gotta make sure they don't get to them," another fan said.

Inter Miami pays for that security detail to be on Messi's hip the entire time in public, even during matches. There's a reason. Messi is estimated to have doubled the franchise's value. Since he signed in July, Fortune.com estimates he has generated $265 million in ticket sales, alone, and that's not counting the fact that orders for his jersey are backlogged until October.

Rodgers has the top selling jersey in the NFL, and has boosted Jets ticket sales by 400%.