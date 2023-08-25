Will Messi play? Fans hope to see soccer superstar Lionel Messi take on New York Red Bulls this Saturday

HARRISON, N.J. -- Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is coming to the Tri-State Area this weekend as Inter Miami CF takes on the New York Red Bulls.

The MLS matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Read More: Lionel Messi mania will be on full display Saturday night when Inter Miami takes on Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena

Soccer fans are spending big money for a chance to see the star in his first U.S. season, but now many are wondering if he will even play Saturday.

CBS Sports' Chuck Booth reports Messi has played 684 minutes since joining Miami and may need some time off.

"From this point forward, we will have to evaluate how we approach these next three games," Coach Tata Martino said after their last match.

Miami is 14 points behind for ninth place and a spot in the playoffs. They face the Red Bulls, Nashville SC and Los Angeles FC in those next three games, with Nashville and LAFC among the best in the league.

Your Game Day Guide

Getting There:

Red Bull Arena is located at 600 Cape May Street in Harrison, New Jersey. Gates open at least an hour before game time.

PATH riders can use the Harrison station three blocks away. CLICK HERE for parking information.

What's allowed inside?

Bags or backpacks must be smaller than 14" x 14" x 16", and outside food or drinks are not allowed.

Cashless Arena:

All purchases must be made with debit or credit cards, pre-paid cards, member eCash, Google Pay, Apple Pay or through the New York Red Bulls app.