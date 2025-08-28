Local News Breaking
Lincoln Tunnel hit with heavy delays in both directions for morning commute into NYC
The Lincoln Tunnel is dealing with major delays for both inbound and outbound traffic early Thursday morning.
A police investigation has been underway since about 1:30 a.m. on the outbound side of the Helix.
Watch Chopper 2 over the Lincoln Tunnel delays
The investigation had all outbound lanes closed onto 495 for several hours. Drivers were being detoured off to the Weehawken-Hoboken local exit.
Two outbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m., but residual delays remain.
Only one lane is open in the inbound direction, and those delays stretch back to the New Jersey Turnpike and onto Route 3.
Drivers should take the George Washington Bridge or Holland Tunnel for alternate routes.
Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.