Lincoln Tunnel hit with heavy delays in both directions for morning commute into NYC

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
The Lincoln Tunnel is dealing with major delays for both inbound and outbound traffic early Thursday morning.

A police investigation has been underway since about 1:30 a.m. on the outbound side of the Helix. 

Chopper 2 is over the Lincoln Tunnel where the outbound lanes are closed due to a crash.

The investigation had all outbound lanes closed onto 495 for several hours. Drivers were being detoured off to the Weehawken-Hoboken local exit. 

Two outbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m., but residual delays remain. 

Only one lane is open in the inbound direction, and those delays stretch back to the New Jersey Turnpike and onto Route 3. 

Drivers should take the George Washington Bridge or Holland Tunnel for alternate routes. 

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

