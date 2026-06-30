LIE crash kills two, injures 20 as lanes in Queens remain shutdown

Two people are dead, and 20 are injured after a bus crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, according to police.

The fatal accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the Greenpoint Avenue exit.

A coach bus was heading eastbound near Greenpoint Avenue when it slammed into a vehicle, which then struck another car in front of it.

The initial impact caused the bus to flip over the central median into oncoming traffic. It then struck two other vehicles in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the bus and a male passenger were killed on impact. Twenty others were hurt, including three critically, officers said.

More than 70 fire and EMS workers responded to the crash that shut down the highway in both directions.

Traffic remained at a complete standstill Monday night. Cars stretched back as far as the eye could see as first responders evaluated the wreckage and rushed those injured to local hospitals.

A bus crash on the LIE snarled traffic Monday night near the Greenpoint Avenue exit in Queens. CBS News New York

Drivers were seen wandering out of their cars, on their phones, trying to figure out an exit plan.

Eventually, they were directed to reverse and get off through an on-ramp.

That stretch of the expressway is still closed in both directions. It's unclear when all lanes will reopen as police continue to investigate.