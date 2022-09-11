"Funny Girl" star Lea Michele tests positive for COVID-19, will be out of production for at least 10 days

NEW YORK -- Actress Lea Michele will miss several "Funny Girl" performances after testing positive for COVID-19.

Michele shared the news in an Instagram story Saturday night.

She says under the production's COVID protocols, she cannot return to the theater for 10 days.

"'Funny Girl' has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out ... Our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet," Michele wrote.

Michele just made her debut as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival Tuesday night.

She took over the lead role from Beanie Feldstein, who exited in July.

Understudy Julie Benko will play Fanny Brice through Sept. 18.