Lea Michele joins Broadway's "Funny Girl" as Fanny Brice

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Actress Lea Michele took over the lead role in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" on Tuesday night.

Fans didn't let the stormy weather rain on their parade. Outside the August Wilson Theatre, there was excitement and joy to see Michele as Fanny Brice.

READ MORE: Beanie Feldstein announces early departure from Broadway's "Funny Girl"

Tuesday also marked Tovah Feldshuh's first performance as Mrs. Brice.

"I definitely believe this is the role that Lea Michele was meant to play, and I'm excited to see her in the role of Fanny Brice," one fan said.

"We came here from Colorado just to be here for tonight. So excited, so excited to see Lea and Tovah and everybody. It's going to be so great," another fan said.

Michele and Feldshuh are joining the cast after the departures of the revival's original stars, Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 11:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

