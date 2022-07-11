Watch CBS News
Beanie Feldstein announces early departure from Broadway's "Funny Girl"

NEW YORK -- "Funny Girl" star Beanie Feldstein says she's leaving the production sooner than expected.

Feldstein had announced in June that her last performance as Fanny Brice would be Sept. 25, but in an Instagram post Sunday, she said she would be leaving the show after July 31.

In her statement, Feldstein said she decided to move up her departure after "the production decided to take the show in a different direction."

The show's official Twitter account teased "exciting casting announcements" would be coming Monday afternoon.

Jane Lynch, who plays Fanny Brice's mother, will depart the production after Sept. 25.

"Funny Girl" opened in April, marking the classic musical's first time back on Broadway in 58 years. The revival received just one Tony nomination for featured actor Jared Grimes.

