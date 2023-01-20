Lawrence Ray sentenced to 60 years for exploiting daughter's friends at Sarah Lawrence College

NEW YORK - The man convicted of exploiting his daughter's college friends for money and sex has been sentenced to six decades in prison.

Lawrence Ray, 62, was found guilty last April on 15 counts, including extortion, racketeering and sex trafficking.

Prosecutors said Ray moved into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College back in 2010. In the years that followed, he surrounded himself with a group of students and began years of degrading and manipulative behavior towards them.

A jury found Ray preyed upon young and vulnerable students at Sarah Lawrence, a private liberal arts school in Bronxville. Ray is said to have psychologically manipulated his victims.

While living on the campus, he spun bizarre tales, gaining trust and sympathy, eventually controlling aspects of their lives physically, emotionally and financially, extorting millions of dollars from students and their families.

Prosecutors say he forced a young woman into prostitution, and threatened others with physical violence.

Ray's lawyers argued his followers were well-educated from privileged backgrounds, that they followed him voluntarily and could come and go as they pleased.

Prosecutors asked for a life sentencing the case, while Ray's defense wanted 15 years. In the end, he was sentenced to spend 60 years behind bars.