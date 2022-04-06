Lawrence Ray found guilty of exploiting daughters' friends at Sarah Lawrence College

NEW YORK - The man accused of exploiting his daughter's college friends for money and sex has been found guilty of sex abuse and forced labor charges.

Lawrence Ray moved into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in Westchester County in 2010 and began manipulating the victims.

One woman testified Ray coerced her into becoming a prostitute, and she paid him millions over a four year period.

Ray's attorney says Ray was the victim, and that the young people he lived with made him feel paranoid and under attack.

