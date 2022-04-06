Watch CBS News

Lawrence Ray found guilty of exploiting daughters' friends at Sarah Lawrence College

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Jury deliberations in Lawrence Ray trial 00:30

NEW YORK - The man accused of exploiting his daughter's college friends for money and sex has been found guilty of sex abuse and forced labor charges. 

Lawrence Ray moved into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in Westchester County in 2010 and began manipulating the victims

One woman testified Ray coerced her into becoming a prostitute, and she paid him millions over a four year period

Ray's attorney says Ray was the victim, and that the young people he lived with made him feel paranoid and under attack. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 11:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.