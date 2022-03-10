Opening statements begin in trial of Lawrence Ray, accused of preying on daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College

Opening statements in trial of man accused abusing daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College

NEW YORK -- Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of a man accused of abusing his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College.

Lawrence Ray faces charges, including sex trafficking and extortion.

Prosecutors say in 2010, he moved into his daughter's on-campus residents in Bronxville, where he allegedly groomed his victims.

Ray is accused of physically and psychologically threatening the students and forcing a young woman into prostitution.

He denies the charges.