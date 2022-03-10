Opening statements begin in trial of Lawrence Ray, accused of preying on daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College
NEW YORK -- Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of a man accused of abusing his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College.
Lawrence Ray faces charges, including sex trafficking and extortion.
Prosecutors say in 2010, he moved into his daughter's on-campus residents in Bronxville, where he allegedly groomed his victims.
Ray is accused of physically and psychologically threatening the students and forcing a young woman into prostitution.
He denies the charges.
