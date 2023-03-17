Lawmakers propose new legislation after 1 killed, 3 wounded in East Flatbush mass shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are still searching for a suspect in last weekend's deadly shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Local lawmakers and members of the community held a press conference Friday to introduce new legislation.

"We are standing steps away from the sight of a mass shooting," Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman said.

Waterman addressed a crowd in East Flatbush and introduced new legislation about mass shootings, after a man was killed and three other people were wounded in broad daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon.

"When it happens in any affluent community that already has resources, they get more resources on top of that. We're demanding for resources for our community," Chandler-Waterman said.

Emmanuel Soray, 39, was killed in the gun violence, which happened inside an unsanctioned social club after an argument. Beyond that, police have no indication of a motive and no arrests have been made.

"Some people want to talk about why, where, what happened. Someone was shot. Someone was murdered. A human being. That's it," Chandler-Waterman said.

The legislation is meant to automatically provide mass shooting resources at the state and local level after shootings involving four or more victims. Chandler-Waterman said she hopes that in addition to public safety task forces, it will make a difference. And she's not alone. Among Friday's speakers were City Councilwoman Farah Louis and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

"We have to call it a mass shooting, because when people think of mass shootings, they usually think a lot of white Americans being killed. But there was a mass shooting and our Black lives are just as important. The word mass shooting comes with resources and it comes with attention, and we are trying to tell you that, daily, Black and brown bodies are dropping from gun violence," Williams said.

Following Friday's press conference, the assemblywoman went door to door in East Flatbush to talk about the task forces and upcoming legislation.

"We're not asking for permission, 'please get resources.' Kick down the door. We need resources," Chandler-Waterman said.