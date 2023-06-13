CBS2 gains insight into the relationship between outgoing NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK -- So why did Keechant Sewell resign her post as commissioner of the NYPD after only 18 months?

Her email to officers didn't say, but CBS2 has gained some insight into the relationship between Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who has taken a hands-on management approach with the department.

Since her first day, police sources tell CBS2 the mayor's office had closely managed the decisions Sewell made, including promotions and other personnel matters.

On Monday morning, before Sewell resigned, the mayor was asked about his influence on promotions and hirings. He said he was not making hiring decisions for Sewell, but every city agency comes to him to review proposed leadership.

"Once a week I have hire reviews, because I have the role as the mayor to make sure I get the talent, the diversity, and I need to know what are your ideas that you're presenting. Everyone does that, not the NYPD, alone, let's be clear on that," Adams said.

Back in January, CBS2 asked Sewell about the mayor's involvement with the NYPD.

"The perception that this is the mayor's NYPD. What do you say to people who say that whole city is the mayor's city?" Maurice Dubois asked.

"The mayor's experience is invaluable and I talk to him often about what his experiences were," Sewell responded.

"Helpful, but not a hindrance?" Dubois followed up.

"Not a hindrance. You have to be able to take advice from all corners," Sewell said.

Sewell did make a major decision just last month. She approved discipline against an Adams ally, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uninformed officer, after Maddrey voided the November 2021 arrest of a retired NYPD officer.

Neither the mayor's office, the NYPD, nor Sewell have said why she resigned.