2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning, and police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Three of the victims were in critical condition, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren said. The victims appeared to be a combination of locals and tourists, LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at another press conference later in the afternoon.

Police recovered a "large kitchen knife" from the scene, Koren said.

The stabbings began around 11:40 a.m. local time, police said. The initial stabbing appeared to be unprovoked, LVMPD Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said Thursday afternoon. After the first victim was stabbed, the suspect continued south down Las Vegas Boulevard, stabbing several more victims, LaRochelle said. The suspect then turned a corner and fled east, where he was followed by several "concerned citizens," LaRochelle said. The suspect was then taken into custody by a combination of hotel security and LVMPD officers.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 30s. LaRochelle said the suspect verbally identified himself, and that police are working to confirm his identification.

Police said that at around 1:50 p.m. local time, the scene had been secured. A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed so that police could continue collecting evidence, Koren said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.