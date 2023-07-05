July 5 designated as Larry Doby Day in New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. -- July 5 will now be known as Larry Doby Day in New Jersey.

The designation comes on the 76th anniversary of the Paterson native breaking the American League color barrier when he joined the Cleveland Indians in 1947.

Wednesday, a group of Yankees players toured the recently restored Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson. They also hosted a baseball clinic for two local youth teams.

"It's really important to me and obviously with these kids here, trying to grow the community and attract younger athletes and younger stars to come in here and be active," Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. said.

"Very good [to see Cortes play] because my second favorite team is Yankees and that's like my second favorite player," 8-year-old Jadieo Polanco said.

The visit was part of the Yankees' HOPE Week, an initiative where the organization aims to "shine a spotlight on a different individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support."