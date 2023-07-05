Watch CBS News
Local News

July 5 designated as Larry Doby Day in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy designates July 5 as Larry Doby Day
Gov. Phil Murphy designates July 5 as Larry Doby Day 00:51

PATERSON, N.J. -- July 5 will now be known as Larry Doby Day in New Jersey.

The designation comes on the 76th anniversary of the Paterson native breaking the American League color barrier when he joined the Cleveland Indians in 1947.

Wednesday, a group of Yankees players toured the recently restored Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson. They also hosted a baseball clinic for two local youth teams.

"It's really important to me and obviously with these kids here, trying to grow the community and attract younger athletes and younger stars to come in here and be active," Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. said.

"Very good [to see Cortes play] because my second favorite team is Yankees and that's like my second favorite player," 8-year-old Jadieo Polanco said.

The visit was part of the Yankees' HOPE Week, an initiative where the organization aims to "shine a spotlight on a different individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 7:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.