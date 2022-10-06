"Larry Doby: Second to none" streams tonight on CBS News New York

PATERSON, N.J. -- Seventy five years ago, Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in the National League with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Less than three months later, Paterson's own Larry Doby integrated the American League when he joined the Cleveland Indians.

Doby is often a footnote when it comes to baseball history. But the very next year in 1948, he became the first African American to hit a home run in the World Series, and it was a moment after the game that gave American an image it had never seen before.

The solo shot in the bottom of the third gave Cleveland starting pitcher Steve Gromek a two-run lead that would be his only start of his career in the fall classic. Gromek picked up the win, throwing a complete game.

"After the game, they rushed into the clubhouse to celebrate, and that's when Doby and Gromek embraced by the photographer capturing that scene. And that picture was published all over the United States," Joseph Moore explained. "It was the first time most people had seen a Black and white man together, happy together."

"It was genuine, because Steve didn't see a Black man, he saw his teammate. And they had accomplished something that was important, and he wanted to celebrate with him," said Bob Kendrick. "That moment in time, you saw two human beings, you saw two human beings elated."

For the teammates, it was just a moment of celebration. Unbeknownst to the two men, it would grace the pages of newspapers from coast to coast and later become a snapshot they would both cherish for the rest of their lives.

Doby, Gromek and the rest of the Cleveland Indians would go on to win the World Series.

CBS2's Otis Livingston was able to bring together their sons at Larry Doby Field in Paterson. You can see the emotional reunion and hear what the photo meant to their fathers and the special place it still holds in their families 74 years after it was taken.

