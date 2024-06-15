Landspout tornado leaves trail of damage in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

Pleasant weather for Father's Day, Juneteenth events around Philadelphia before major heat wave Pleasant weather for Father's Day, Juneteenth events around Philadelphia before major heat wave 03:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hot and humid Friday afternoon brought severe storms to the Delaware Valley that lasted well into the night. Storm damage, including flipped cars in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, prompted the National Weather Service to send a survey team out Saturday to assess the damage.

After conducting a storm survey, the National Weather Service Mount Holly confirmed Saturday afternoon that an EF-0 landspout tornado touched down in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, between 5:59-6 p.m. Friday.

🌪️ We have confirmed an EF-0 landspout tornado occurred Friday evening in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, NJ. The landspout downed several trees and flipped over a few vehicles in a post office parking lot. See the linked survey summary for more. #NJwxhttps://t.co/emSBVbzNfw pic.twitter.com/5WXvNdoiNw — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 15, 2024

Landspouts can form from interactions from outflow boundaries, as they can occasionally cause enhanced convergence and vorticity at the surface. There were several outflow boundaries in the area Friday as the storms rolled through the region.

The Mercer County landspout tornado had winds up to 80 mph and was 60 yards wide, according to the NWS. The system's path was measured at .13 miles long and no injuries were reported.

The NWS' storm survey revealed the landspout tornado took down and snapped several trees and flipped about a half dozen vehicles.

Jaroslaw Radzimierski

Friday's severe weather also left a trail of destruction with numerous reports of hail, flooding and even a waterspout reported over Barnegat Bay.