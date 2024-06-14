Storms bring high winds, hail, rainy weather today – and more on air quality alert in Philadelphia

Hot and humid day before high winds, rain, T-storms around Philadelphia region

Hot and humid day before high winds, rain, T-storms around Philadelphia region

Hot and humid day before high winds, rain, T-storms around Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Potentially severe storms arrive Friday afternoon after a hot and humid day that will provide those storms plenty of energy.

The high temperature is headed for 92 degrees in Philadelphia with clouds rolling in later in the day.

By 11:30 a.m. we start to see clouds arrive to the north and west of the city and lots of sunshine to the south.

When rainy weather Pennsylvania arrives: timing out storms today in Lehigh Valley, Poconos, Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties

Around 4 p.m. a cold front touches off a line of storms stretching down from the Poconos to Lancaster and moving east. There could be potentially heavy downpours in Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem and the spots between.

Showers could also clip parts of Central Jersey like Trenton, Hamilton and Ewing around this time.

We start to see rain in Philadelphia closer to 5 p.m. as the line on this storm front begins to break apart. There could still be some isolated heavy downpours in spots like Philadelphia, Wilmington and New Castle County, Delaware. Rain hangs on in South Jersey through 8 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

There's a bit of clearing around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Friday, but for South Jersey and Delaware the storms won't be over yet. Overnight between about 11 p.m. Friday into 2 a.m. Saturday, some more rain and wind pass through Delaware and over South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

Map shows severe weather risks for today's storms around Philadelphia region

While heavy downpours are possible, there's no flooding risk expected with this storm. The main threats are potentially damaging straight-line winds, and the possibilty of large hail.

CBS News Philadelphia

Areas to the north and west of Philadelphia including Lancaster, Chester, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery and Bucks counties are under a Level 2 or "slight" risk of severe weather. This is low on the scale which extends up to Level 5 or "high" risk.

Philadelphia and Delaware County are mostly in the area with a Level 1 or "marginal" risk of severe weather today.

Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland counties in New Jersey are also under this Level 1 risk, along with New Castle and Kent counties in Delaware.

CBS News Philadelphia

Severe weather is not expected at the Jersey Shore or the Delaware beaches down in Sussex County.

Air quality alert in effect in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties in Pa.

Friday, June 14, 2024 is a Code Orange air quality action day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP says conditions are ripe for "robust ozone development" during the afternoon ahead of today's storms.

"Code Orange" means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with preexisting conditions, the elderly, young children and pregnant women. Anyone with breathing problems is recommended to stay inside until the air can clear up.

A Code Orange is level 3 out of 6 on the Air Quality Index.

The air should clear out behind the cold front that's bringing storms tonight.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for PM T-storms. High 92

Saturday: Sunny and less humid. High 84, Low 64

Sunday: Delightful Father's Day weather. High 85, Low 60

Monday: Heating up again. High 90, Low 64

Tuesday: Near-record heat. High 95, Low 70

Wednesday: Very hot. High 94, Low 72

Thursday: Scorching start to summer. High 95, Low 70

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast