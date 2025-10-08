Long Island family objects to barnyard animals being hosted on neighboring property

Members of a Long Island family say they feel like they are living next door to a zoo -- and that it smells like one, too.

They say their neighbor has a host of barnyard animals creating a nuisance and health concerns.

Buffalo, llamas, alpacas, emus and more

Native to Australia, two exotic emus stared from across the property line at homeowner James Ramsden, a U.S. Merchant Marine, who said his Lake Ronkonkoma neighbor seems to be operating a three-acre game farm.

"In 1993, he moved here. Just a small handful of pet animals that he had," Ramsden said.

Animals of all types are on a property in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., and neighbors are none too pleased. James Ramsden

However, Ramsden now claims that has grown to dozens of barnyard animals, including ponies, goats and sheep. He showed CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan some photos.

"Miniature horses, there's been a buffalo, four cows, llamas, alpacas, emus, and we are just inundated with flies," Ramsden said.

He said there is, at times, an overpowering smell from a 40-foot dumpster filled with manure and hay.

"We've dealt with a tremendous amount of manure runoff," Ramsden said. "We are starting to get rats. We found a dead rat in the pool."

Brookhaven to consider application to legalize man's barn

The town of Brookhaven has cited and fined the property owner in the past. He is a Manhattan personal injury attorney, whose legal team told CBS News New York its client is a responsible, considerate animal lover who operates legally within special permit town code.

His team added he also wants to legalize his barn and animals.

The Brookhaven Town Board was originally scheduled to decide this week on the application to expand, but the hearing was postponed until Oct. 22 to allow for town inspection.

There have been no accusations of animal neglect.

Despite that, some advocates say allowing expansion is a bad idea.

"Exotic and farm animals don't belong in suburban neighborhoods. When you start allowing that you open the town to liability," said John Di Leonardo of Humane Long Island.

"We are just a regular family. We have three young children," Ramsden said.

A family, he says, that just wants to enjoy its backyard.