11-year-old Knicks superfan dedicates song to championship team

The Knicks gained some new fans this NBA season, including 11-year-old singer Mariah Rae from Harlem.

Mariah has performed for some of the toughest crowds, like at The Apollo Theater in Harlem and the Atlantic Hawks State Farm Arena, but now she hopes to one day perform for the New York Knicks.

She recently created her own remixed version of the classic "New York, New York" on Harlem's 125th Street.

"I really didn't watch basketball before. It's my brother that got me into it this time," Mariah said. "It's been 53 years. It's amazing!"

Throughout the Finals, Mariah could be seen singing her Knicks-inspired anthem on street corners across New York City, with the lyrics cleverly reworded: "Cause Brunson's king of the hill. He's captain Clutch. They say he's a legend, but he's number one..."

Mariah might be tiny in size, but her voice is anything but. Her mother, Marsha Taylor, is a fellow performer and recognized her daughter's talent at an early age.

"I noticed as early as age 2 or 3 with Mariah, I play music all of the time in the house, and she would start singing, so I could tell that she had an ear because she was in tune," said Taylor. "She takes dance lessons, she takes theater, we support whatever path she goes into. The public speaking, the confidence building, all of it is for the greater good, whatever path she decides to follow."

For kids like Mariah, witnessing the win is a chance to be a part of history.

"It makes me super proud. I'm a Harlemite, New York-born and raised, so I am very proud of this moment," she said.

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