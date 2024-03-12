Josh Hart delivers another triple-double as Knicks hammer 76ers

NEW YORK -- Josh Hart had 20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, OG Anunoby scored 14 points in his return from an 18-game absence and the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-79 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Brunson added 20 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who finally got one of their injured starters back and looked nothing like the team that was held to an NBA season-low 73 points in a loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Anunoby hadn't played since Jan. 27 because of a right elbow injury that required surgery. New York is still playing without All-Star Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson because of injuries, but has held its last three opponents below 80 points.

The Knicks improved to 13-2 in games that Anunoby has played in after acquiring him from Toronto in a Dec. 30 trade.

Josh 20 PTS | 19 REB | 10 AST

Jalen 20 PTS | 9 AST | 4 REB

Donte 16 PTS | 4 AST | 2 REB

OG 14 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL

Deuce 13 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST

Precious 13 PTS | 8 REB | 2 BLK

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and Tyrese Maxey had 17 after missing the previous four games because of a concussion.

The 76ers beat the Knicks 79-73 on Sunday in a game that had the lowest-combined score in the NBA this season.

This time, the Knicks shot 50.6% from the field and 35% from long distance after shooting 32.5% from the field and 22.5% from 3-point range.

Philadelphia, still without NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid, continued to struggle offensively. The 76ers shot 37.5% from the field and 24.2% beyond the 3-point line. On Sunday, the 76ers shot 38.8% from the field and 30% from long distance.

New York had an 18-point lead to start the third quarter before the Sixers went on a 9-2 spurt and made it 61-51 on Maxey's 3-pointer that forced a Knicks timeout with 8:33 left in the quarter.

The Knicks answered with a 15-2 run capped by Donte DiVincenzo's 3 with 4:34 remaining in the period to extend the lead 79-53.

Philadelphia shot just 1 for 6 and turned the ball over twice during that stretch.

UP NEXT

76ers: Conclude their three-game road trip at Milwaukee on Thursday.

Knicks: Visit Portland on Thursday for the start of a four-game road trip.