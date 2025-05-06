Kehlani's Central Park concert canceled over security concerns

A planned concert in Central Park headlined by R&B singer Kehlani has been canceled.

According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office, the concert was canceled due to security concerns.

Kehlani was scheduled to perform as part of SummerStage in Central Park during Pride festivities in June. This comes after Cornell University canceled a Kehlani concert because of what it called her "antisemitic, anti-Israel" views. The mayor's office, however, did not cite that as the reason in this case.

"We write to advise you that we have security concerns about this event, given the controversy surrounding Kehlani's scheduled performance at Cornell University (causing University officials to cancel the appearance), the security precautions needed for an event like this in Central Park, and the security demands throughout the City for other Pride events during this same period of time," First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro wrote in a letter to the City Parks Foundation.

"We strongly and emphatically believe in artistic expression of all kinds. However, the safety and security of our guests is of the utmost importance and in light of these concerns, the concert has been cancelled," SummerStage posted on social media. "While artists may choose to express their own opinions, their views may not necessarily be representative of the festival."

The Associated Press reports that Kehlani shared the announcement on social media with the phrase "lol."

PEN America, a group that advocates for artists' freedom of expression, called the cancellation "cowardly."

It noted the decision came as U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat representing the Bronx, had slammed Kehlani's appearance, saying the city has "no business subsidizing or sanitizing antisemitism at taxpayer expense" in a post on X.

"It is deeply unsettling to see elected officials using their offices to dictate the bounds of acceptable expression and muscling private entities to fall into line," PEN America said in a statement. "No one wins when politicians meddle to suppress artistic expression."

Kehlani had been slated to perform at Cornell on May 7, but the Ivy League school in upstate New York rescinded the invitation last month, saying the planned appearance had "injected division and discord" into its annual Slope Day celebration.

At the time, Kehlani pushed back at claims she had expressed antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments.

"For the millionth time, that I am not antisemitic nor anti-Jew," she said in a video, also posted on Instagram. "I am anti-genocide. I am anti-the actions of the Israeli government. I am anti-an extermination of an entire people. I am anti-the bombing of innocent children, men, women — that's what I'm anti."

The California native has been vocal in supporting Palestinians during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The music video "Next 2 U," notably, opens with the phrase "long live the intifada" and features dancers waving Palestinian flags.

Intifada, an Arabic word for "uprising" or "resistance," is seen by some as a call for violence against Jews.