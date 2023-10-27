Search for 13-year-old Kavion Brown Godfrey continues nearly 1 week after he went missing in East River

NEW YORK -- It's been nearly a week since a teenager went missing in the East River, and his parents are demanding answers about what happened.

"Bring him home because we miss him and we love him," father Donnell Godfrey said. "Find my son."

Thursday, the NYPD again patrolled a section of the East River where 13-year-old Kavion Brown Godfrey was last seen in the water Friday afternoon. The young basketball entered the river near East Sixth Street and was seen by witnesses struggling against strong currents. Then, he disappeared.

"I don't want them to give up the search. I know he's out there, and I just want you guys to help me find my baby because I need him," mother Laquana Badger-Godfrey said.

The parents say a man called them, identifying himself himself as a coach, asking permission for the boy to attend a Lower East Side Prep soccer game, but the student went to the river with other teens, apparently without adult supervision.

Detectives told reporters after speaking to witnesses, they believe the 13-year-old may have been dared to go into the water.

"The first question this family wants an answer to is -- was there a responsibility on the Department of Education, which was breeched?" attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. "We will conduct an investigation with regard to that issue."

"My son was supposed to be escorted to a soccer game by his basketball coach," Godfrey said. "I did speak to him. He didn't have no answers for me. All he told me was, 'Sorry, sorry, I'm sorry.'"

CBS New York emailed the Department of Education on Thursday afternoon for comment on the claims of the parents and their attorney. The DOE sent us the following statement:

"Our thoughts and hearts are with this student's family, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time. We are providing additional emotional and mental health supports to the students at this school."



The missing boy's younger brothers -- ages 11, 9 and 5 -- are described as heartbroken.

"They have a lot of questions and I try to not say too much because I know they're going to be so torn, so it's hard," Badger-Godfrey said. "I have faith. I'm hoping."

The family has received donations and say they plan to use donated money to expand the desperate search for Kavion.