Rescue teams searching East River for missing 13-year-old boy

By Christina Fan

NEW YORK -- A desperate search of the East River is underway Saturday after a 13-year-old boy went missing.

Police received a call about a boy entering the water at East River Park near East 6th Street just after 4 p.m. Friday. He hasn't been seen since. 

Water rescue teams, aviation and emergency service units all responded, but there were no signs of the boy after more than 16 hours. 

Investigators did not believe the boy was being chased when he went underwater, after speaking with witnesses and the boy's family. 

It wasn't immediately known why the boy went into the water, but criminality is not suspected at this time. 

First published on October 21, 2023 / 8:33 AM

