Attorney: Body of missing 13-year-old Kavion Brown Godfrey pulled from East River

NEW YORK -- The body of 13-year-old Kavion Brown Godfrey was pulled from the East River on Friday, the family's attorney tells CBS New York.

Divers pulled his body from the water at Pier 16. The boy's family and the medical examiner's office were both on the scene.

Godfrey was last seen entering the river near East Sixth Street on Oct. 20. Witnesses reported seeing him struggling against the strong current before he disappeared.

On the day of his disappearance, Godfrey's parents said, a man who identified himself as a coach asked for permission to bring their son to a Lower East Side Prep soccer game, but he went to the river with other teens instead, apparently without adult supervision.

Detectives, after speaking with witnesses, said they believed Godfrey may have been dared to go into the water.

Sanford Rubenstein, an attorney for Godfrey's parents, said, "The first question this family wants an answer to is, was there a responsibility on the Department of Education which was breached?"

CBS New York emailed the Department of Education on Thursday afternoon for comment on the claims of the parents and Rubenstein. The DOE sent us the following statement:

Our thoughts and hearts are with this student's family, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time. We are providing additional emotional and mental health supports to the students at this school.

Godfrey has three younger brothers, 11, 9 and 5.

Rubenstein says the family is making funeral arrangements.