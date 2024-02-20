2 suspects in Kansas City parade shooting charged with murder, prosecutors announce

Kansas City shooting shatters another American moment Gunfire at Super Bowl celebration shatters another American moment 02:29

Two men have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last week's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

A woman was killed and 22 other people were wounded in the shooting near Union Station shortly after the rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters that one of the suspects, Lyndell Mays, had an argument with another person at the rally and the argument escalated and Mays allegedly drew a handgun.

Others pulled out their guns, including the other suspect charged, Dominic Miller, Baker said. The prosecutor said evidence indicated Miller's gun was the one that allegedly killed the fatal victim, identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two and a local radio DJ.

Both men have been charged with second-degree murder and are being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing, Baker said.

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day — every single one," Baker said. "So while we're not there yet on every single individual, we're going to get there."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.