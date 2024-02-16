2 juveniles charged in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting, court says
Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting at the end of the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. The unidentified suspects are being detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, according to a Jackson County family court statement released on Friday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
