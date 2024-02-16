Watch CBS News
Crime

2 juveniles charged in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting, court says

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting at the end of the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. The unidentified suspects are being detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, according to a Jackson County family court statement released on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 1:16 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.