Kai Cenat breaks silence about Union Square giveaway chaos in Twitch livestream: "I had good intentions"

NEW YORK -- Kai Cenat, the streamer who caused all the trouble last Friday in Union Square, has broken his silence in a livestream on Twitch.

Cenat got on his Twitch overnight and spoke to his fans about last week's incident. He talked a lot about always wanting to give back to the city he grew up in, and said the event never should've escalated.

"Being from New York, it has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am," he said. "I want people to know that none of that was my intention, I had good intentions for this whole thing... I don't condone any of the things that went on that day."

The mayhem started early Friday afternoon when a crowd began forming after the social media influencer posted about a gaming system giveaway. By mid-afternoon, the NYPD said thousands of people had arrived. Then, chaos ensued.

People, mainly teens, could be seen climbing to the tops of subway structures, statues, even cars.

Police eventually caught up with Cenat and took him in, later finding out he didn't have a permit for the event. He is being charged with felony rioting in the first-degree, as well as inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

After days of reflecting, Cenat broke his silence and said he didn't mean to cause the commotion and he wants fans to be better.

"We can't be just running around and destroying this and destroying that. I want people to understand, you feel me, I've seen a lot of things in the news, the media, with everybody that's just discovering me. I want you all to know, none of that is how I wanted any of this to go," he said. "I also asked myself, I said yo, not going to lie, Kai, you feel what I'm saying, next time you want to do any of these things like this, you need to hit up the right people, make the right calls and do it the correct way."

His team also released a statement, reading in part, "We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected innocent people and businesses, and do not condone that behavior. We apologize to all of those impacted. We are fully cooperating with local authorities."

Cenat is expected to appear in court on August 18.