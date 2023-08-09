Police release photos of individuals wanted for vandalism during Union Square chaos

Police release images of individuals accused of vandalism in Union Square

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of people they're looking for in connection with last week's chaos in Union Square.

Security camera images shows individuals accused in vandalism incidents during the crowd surge on Friday.

The crowd had initially gathered for a giveaway event publicized by social media influencer Kai Cenat, but as the number of people grew into the thousands, the situation got out of control.

Police say over 60 arrests were made Friday, and at least 30 of those arrest are juveniles.

Cenat faces charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.