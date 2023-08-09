Watch CBS News
Police release photos of individuals wanted for vandalism during Union Square chaos

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of people they're looking for in connection with last week's chaos in Union Square.

Security camera images shows individuals accused in vandalism incidents during the crowd surge on Friday.

The crowd had initially gathered for a giveaway event publicized by social media influencer Kai Cenat, but as the number of people grew into the thousands, the situation got out of control.

Police say over 60 arrests were made Friday, and at least 30 of those arrest are juveniles.

Cenat faces charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

