Ridgewood continues 116-year-old Fourth of July parade tradition in New Jersey

The heat wave didn't stop a 116-year-old Fourth of July tradition from continuing in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Chairs, umbrellas and people decked out in red, white and blue lined the parade route as an American flag stretched above Ridgewood Avenue on Saturday.

Despite the extreme temperatures, paradegoers were prepared and excited for the festivities.

"Everybody looks forward to it every year; you can tell," one spectator said.

A giant American flag hangs above the parade route in Ridgewood, New Jersey on July 4, 2026. CBS News New York

You could spot the first-timers, along with the families who couldn't remember a Fourth of July that didn't start at the parade.

"Well, everybody's just celebrating, and you get the feeling that it's just alright and nothing bad's going to happen," one child said.

There were 64 parade entries in total, spanning from marching bands to fire trucks to mini cars. But the kids' elementary school floats were the star of the show.

Ridgewood, New Jersey hosts its annual Fourth of July parade. CBS News New York

One paradegoer came all the way from Cleveland to see it.

"I wouldn't miss it for the world," she said.

The 2026 theme was "USA 250: America's Birthday Bash." It was a celebration of freedom and a reminder that it was hard-won.